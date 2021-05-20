The Malaysian Football League (MFL) have announced that the Malaysian League teams are only allowed to hold Camp Based Training sessions as long as the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (PKP) is in place.

Dato ‘Ab Ghani Hassan, the Chief Executive Officer of MFL, said that this was in accordance with the collaboration with the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) as part of efforts to curb the spread of the increasingly serious COVID-19 epidemic in the country.

“MFL in collaboration with several government agencies understood the current situation of COVID-19 and agreed to tighten the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) during the Malaysia League 2021 after holding a meeting with KKM, KBS and MSN,” said Ghani.

“Therefore, teams in the PKP area are only allowed to undergo Camp Based Training for the time being and they are not allowed to use the Home-Based Training method.

“The SOP is that team officers and players must undergo a PCR Smear Test before conducting further training where teams are required to submit training plans, safety and PCR testing besides they are also required to name the training venue and accommodation to MFL.

“Camp Based Training can start at any time once the team has applied to MFL where MFL will inform the team’s application to KBS.”

