Red Bull Racing Honda is pleased to announce a new partnership with innovative personal finance, bitcoin and investment platform Cash App as the Team’s official Financial Education Partner.

The partnership, which includes branding on the RB16B’s of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez from this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix, is designed to give Formula One’s growing fan base more access to financial tools, including simple peer-to-peer money transactions.

Consistently ranked the number one finance app in the App Store, Cash App reflects Formula One’s key attributes of speed, safety and best in class technology. Available to users both in the US and UK, Cash App is the easiest way to send, spend, save and invest money. The free app allows customers to instantly send and receive money to friends and family whilst also serving as a seamless way to purchase stocks and bitcoin.

With Formula One’s increasing global presence and appeal to new fans, Cash App also aims to educate current and future consumers on the best way to manage personal finances and invest in one’s future.

Red Bull Racing Honda Team Principal and CEO, Christian Horner, said: “Since its inception Red Bull Racing has been a disruptor, challenging the status quo in Formula One and pushing technological boundaries to build the fastest possible F1 car. Cash App brings a similar ethos and drive to the world of personal finance, utilising technology to power quick, secure cash transfers, to buy and send Bitcoin, and to invest in stocks. But what’s more, Cash App recognises the importance of financial education for its customers – something Formula One will come to understand even better under the new financial regulations – and we are therefore delighted to welcome Cash App as the Team’s latest partner.”

Catherine Ferdon, Head of Marketing & Brand at Cash App added: “We’ve been longtime fans of racing at Cash App, and with the recent announcement of the Miami Grand Prix being added to the 2022 race calendar, it is clear that the US is a priority for Formula One. As the leading financial app in the US, we are thrilled to bring our Cash App customers into the Red Bull Racing Honda family.”

