In the other semi-final, the surprise of the day was the Swedish come-from-behind victory against local favourite Nicole Breault/ Vela Racing putting Breault and team out of contention for the Casa Vela Cup title as the Swedes secured a 3-2 win. In the Final, the Swedish team was quick out of the blocks and led the first race wire-to-wire to a 1-0 start. Looking confident in race 2, Willison found better pressure to force Östling into a downwind broach just before the finish, evening the score at 1-1. In Race 3, both teams hugged the shoreline for relief from the current, with a fierce tacking battle and penalties aplenty. But it was Willison and crew that held their calm and won the day clinching a 3-1 victory over the Swedish team. “We had great fun today” added Willison, “huge shout out to Megan Thomson for giving us a hard time in the semis, and to Anna and team in the final, that was exhausting but it was awesome, great match racing and what a win!”