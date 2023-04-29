Cambodia made a superb start to their campaign in Group A of the men’s football event at the SEA Games 2023 yesterday when they showed up 4-0 winners over Timor Leste at the National Olympic Stadium.

Two goals in each half were enough for the host to pick up the full points as they take the lead at the top of Group A at the end of the first match day.

Chou Sinti was on target in the 38th minute and 45th minute as Rotana Sor and Lim Pisoth then added further goals in the 75th and 82nd minute respectively to give Cambodia fans plenty to cheer.

In the meantime in an earlier match , Indonesia dumped the Philippines 3-0 for the first win of their campaign.

Marselino Ferdinan (45th minute) was on target just before the break against a stubborn Philippines side as Indonesia then hauled themselves for the full points off further goals from Irfan Jauhari and Fajar Firdaus deep in injury time.

#AFF

#FFC

#2023SEAG

