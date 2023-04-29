Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director:

“When I was informed about this project and its possibilities I took a lot of interest and had a lot of enthusiasm. Currently, we thought that the World Superbike platform could be one of the places to start this project, but it doesn’t mean that it could only be in Superbike. It’s within Dorna, so we will see how this develops. We don’t have all the details yet, this is a live project, evolving all the time. It’s important that we expand the opportunities available, and especially seeing a lot of Cups and projects that we’ve started, I think it’s a big challenge but all of us must be proud of being able to offer this opportunity. At the end of the season I would like to see a good progression for the future ahead in order to have more riders and more possibilities in this sport. The best platform to start with is a single brand, and we’ve been discussing it informally with manufacturers already. We will start to define the details, but we expect something in a similar range to Supersport displacement. There has been a lot of interest but this is a project that is progressing, and can progress through the years to expand with different manufacturers, teams… We want to create a destination where female riders from around the world can join the Championship and find professional success. That means we can also explore new ways to promote the motorcycle industry. If we start from zero, we can be more creative. Like I said from my side, I will put in my full commitment to make it happen and to make it work at the standard that we want, and hopefully, we can be successful and enjoy it.”