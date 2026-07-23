Team Portugal and Team Mexico celebrate during Red Bull Four2Score World Final in Salzburg, Austria on October 05, 2025. // Lukas Pilz / Red Bull Content Pool

The women’s competition at Red Bull Four 2 Score continues to gain momentum, with four teams from around the world set to compete at the 2026 Global Final in Toronto, Canada.

Bringing together returning champions, rising contenders and inspiring stories from across the globe, the tournament continues to provide a unique platform for female footballers to showcase their talent on an international stage.

Among the teams heading to Toronto are reigning champions Portugal, who return to defend the title they won at last year’s Global Final in Salzburg, Austria.

Their victory was a landmark moment for the women’s competition and demonstrated the level of quality, intensity and passion that has become synonymous with Red Bull Four 2 Score.

Part of Portugal’s successful journey was the support of their Wingwoman, football star Kika Nazareth. As an ambassador and mentor, she inspired players throughout the tournament and encouraged female footballers across the country to get involved.

Through the Red Bull Four 2 Score Wing(wo)man programme, football stars, creators and freestyle athletes help motivate participants and bring them closer to the wider Red Bull football community.

The Portuguese champions return to Toronto with exactly the same squad that lifted the trophy in Salzburg last year. Bringing together players with roots in Portugal, Romania, Angola, Cuba, Brazil and Canada, the team embodies the diversity and unifying power of football.

Although they first met while representing some of Portugal’s biggest rival clubs, including Benfica and Sporting, the sport helped forge friendships that extend far beyond club loyalties.

Their Red Bull Four 2 Score journey began after seeing a social media post shared by Portuguese football star and Wingwoman Kika Nazareth. What started as a spontaneous decision quickly turned into a world title and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For the players, Red Bull Four 2 Score has always been about more than results. As they describe it, it is “the opportunity to travel, compete and create unforgettable memories with the people who matter most.”

Now, the defending champions are back with even bigger ambitions.

“We’re the same team as last year—just with five times more hunger to win.” While their goal remains clear, the team is equally motivated by the opportunity to represent Portugal once again on the international stage.

“Qualifying for Toronto means proving that hard work, friendship and ambition can take us anywhere.”

This year, a new generation of players is ready to make its mark. One of the standout stories comes from Egypt, where a team of first-time participants fought their way through a highly competitive national tournament to secure their place at the World Final.

“Honestly, it means everything to us. We put in a lot of effort and trusted each other throughout the tournament, so winning feels amazing. We’re really proud to represent Egypt,” said the team after their victory.

For most of the players, Red Bull Four 2 Score was their first experience of the tournament, making the achievement even more special. Facing strong opposition throughout the competition, teamwork and determination became their biggest strengths.

“It was definitely tough. We played against some really strong teams, and every game needed full focus and teamwork. It wasn’t easy at all, but that’s what made it worth it.”

Now, the Egyptian champions are preparing for their first international football experience and the opportunity to compete against some of the best amateur teams from around the world.

“We’re super excited about the opportunity to travel to Canada as it’s our first time. It’s a big opportunity for us to compete internationally, experience a different level of football, and represent Egypt. We can’t wait.”

Their story reflects the spirit of Red Bull Four 2 Score: creating opportunities, building confidence and opening doors for players to experience football beyond their local communities. “For us, it’s not just about winning, it’s about the journey, the team spirit, and the memories we made together. This is just the beginning for us.”

From defending champions Portugal to emerging contenders like Egypt, the women’s field in Toronto highlights the growing international footprint of the tournament and the increasing number of female players embracing the fast-paced 4v4 format.

When the teams arrive in Canada later this year, they will not only compete for the Red Bull Four 2 Score World Final title but also continue to inspire the next generation of female footballers around the world.

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