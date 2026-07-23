Singapore captain Hariss Harun has lived through the team’s greatest highs and toughest lows in the past two decades and believes the Lions are on the rise again to challenge for a fifth title at the 30th anniversary of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, starting on Friday.

From becoming the nation’s youngest debutant to its most-capped international, Hariss is prepared to play a leading role after being a constant presence through different eras of triumph, transition and rebuilding.

“There’s a real feel-good factor around football in Singapore at the moment. Over the past few months, we’ve seen the fans come out in full force to support the team, and that’s been a great feeling,” says Hariss.

“We’re carrying that positivity into the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, but within the camp we’re very realistic and very focused. We have a lot of respect for every opponent because every team has quality and pedigree. Even teams like Cambodia are much stronger than before, and we’ll need to be at our very best.”

The four-times champions travel to Cambodia for their opening Group A match at Morodok Techo National Stadium on Friday, with Singapore keen to end a 14-year wait for a fifth title at the tournament regarded as the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football.

Subsequently, Singapore will host Timor-Leste at Jalan Besar Stadium next Monday before travelling to face defending champions Vietnam in Hanoi on July 31. The Lions will play Indonesia at home on August 7 where tickets are already sold out for this final group fixture.

Hariss’s journey in the sport began as a 16-year-old during one of Singapore’s most successful periods. After savouring ASEAN Championship glory in 2012, the team’s third triumph in eight years, he endured the challenging times that followed but now believes Singapore have regained their swagger.

The renewed confidence stems from Singapore’s recent successful qualifying campaign for the AFC Asian Cup, marking their first qualification on merit for the continental tournament after previously appearing only as hosts in 1984.

Singapore head coach Gavin Lee is also counting on his team captain to inspire the Lions in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™.

“I’ve had the fortune of knowing Hariss as a person and as a friend, and he’s a top, top individual,” says Lee, who played alongside Hariss in the National Football Academy youth set-up.

“The stability he provides off the pitch is the same stability you see from him on the pitch, and that’s so important for the team. Going into this ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ campaign, I’m sure there will be difficult and uncertain moments. Those are the times when everyone will look to Hariss, and I’m confident he’ll continue to lead the team in the best possible manner.”

Hariss’s taste of regional success in 2012 was somewhat bitter-sweet as an injury suffered during the group phase cut short his campaign. More than a decade later, he is driven by the ambition of lifting the prestigious trophy for his country.

“It’s always an honour to captain the national team and to play in this tournament. It’s been around for so long, it’s always competitive,” says Hariss.

“Singapore have a good history in this tournament, so we’re always looking forward to it.”

Into his mid-30s, Hariss’ motivation to keep pushing his body and performing at the highest level for both country and club, Lion City Sailors FC, remains as strong as when he first began his football journey with the National Football Academy.

That path has since taken him to a record 148 international appearances.

“(Playing) football is the best job in the world,” says Hariss, who made his senior team debut at the age of 16 in 2007.

“It’s not an easy achievement (to be the most-capped Singapore player) because there’s a tremendous amount of hard work that goes on behind the scenes. I’m grateful to be where I am today, but I don’t want it to end there. I hope I still have a few more years ahead of me, and hopefully they’ll be good ones.

“You get to play football for a living and represent your country, which many people dream of but never get the opportunity to do. As you get older, you appreciate it even more because you won’t be able to play forever. It’s been a memorable journey.”

Throughout his career, Hariss has amassed multiple winners’ medals at club level with Malaysia’s Johor Darul Ta’zim FC and the Sailors while establishing himself as one of ASEAN’s finest defensive midfielders. Representing Singapore, however, remains his greatest source of pride, and he believes the Lions are moving in the right direction under Lee.

“In recent years, we’ve enjoyed greater stability, and we’ve found a good balance between experienced players and younger players. I think we’re in a very good place, and hopefully this is the direction Singapore football continues to move towards,” he says.

“Playing for the national team carries a different level of responsibility. As long as I’m able to give 100 per cent, stay focused and be ready, I’ll always answer the call.”

Launched in Singapore in 1996, the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, kicking off on Friday with an Opening Ceremony in Phnom Penh before Cambodia face Singapore and defending champions Vietnam take on Timor-Leste.

For the latest news and updates from the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, visit https://aseanutdfc.com/ and follow @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn.

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