Defending champions Boeung Ket improved to fourth in the 2021 Metfone Cambodian League (MCL) following their 2-0 comfortable win over Police Commissary.

Two quick goals within the space of five minutes from Mat Noron (30th) and Kenta Yamazaki (35th) gave Boeung Ket the full points as they moved up to fourth with 18 points from nine matches played.

The win was Boeung Ket’s sixth victory on a trot following their stuttering start to the season where they conceded three losses in a row.

2021 METFONE CAMBODIAN LEAGUE

RESULT

Boeung Ket 2-0 Police Commissary

