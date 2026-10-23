Bezzecchi fastest on Friday at Phillip Island, Aprilias gang-up on Marc Marquez.

MotoGP’s thunder Down Under brought with it plenty of drama in the afternoon as two red flags, late crashes and big improvements gave a very interesting complexion going to Saturday.

Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) went from early faller to Friday fastest in a topsy-turvy day at Phillip Island but the Italian’s 1’26.775 late on went untouched.

Four Aprilias in the top five and with Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) in the middle of it all in third, just behind Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team), the fight is going to ignite as we hurtle to Sprint Saturday.

FIRST 20 MINUTES: two red flags halt the running

As the session started, the first crash came for Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) at Turn 6, the Australian’s second of the day after his fast Turn 1 spill in FP1.

A few minutes later and Bezzecchi tumbled after contact with Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) under braking at Turn 4. This triggered a red flag as debris needed clearing from the track but Bezzecchi himself was all OK.

Then, shortly after the restart, a second red flag, this time due to a Phillip Island phenomenon: wildlife! A wallaby wanted to get the best view in the house but it’s necessitated the red flag.

ATTACKING THE TRACK: underway once more on ‘The Island’

Feeling no ill effects of his spill, Bezzecchi was leading the way ahead of Marc Marquez and Raul Fernandez. There were soon big improvements for Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) who went top whereas Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) was right in touch in P3.

Outside of the provisional top ten, Johann Zarco (Castrol Honda LCR), Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) and home favourite Miller were all facing Q1.

Ahead of them, super-sub Iker Lecuona (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) was in good form in eighth, less than 0.7s from top spot and ahead of teammate Alex Marquez.

There were further changes at the head of the field when both Marquez brothers went P1 and P2, Marc edging ahead of Alex to set the first 1’26 of the weekend with eight minutes remaining.

Raul Fernandez split them and his teammate Ai Ogura was up in fifth. In the Aprilia Racing camp, Jorge Martin and teammate Marco Bezzecchi were sixth and seventh respectively going into a frantic final five minutes, all riders aiming to book Q2 spots.

FINAL FLURRY: Aprilias surge to the top 5 at the chequered flag

With two minutes on the clock, yellow flags were out for Alex Marquez who crashed at Turn 4; he was OK but it was session done for the 2025 runner-up.

A late charge up the order to P1 saw Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez fly up the order whilst Ogura in P4 and Martin’s last flying lap placing him fifth made it all four Aprilias inside the top five and swarming all around Marc Marquez in third – with the #93 having an issue at the very end in his Practice start, forced to hitch a ride back by scooter.

Behind, Alex Marquez held on to a Q2 placing and top KTM honours went the way of Enea Bastianini (Red Bull KTM Tech3), who had a rather unassuming session until he rocketed up into P7.

Acosta was 0.026s adrift in P8 ahead of Brazilian star Diogo Moreira (Pro Honda LCR) and Di Giannantonio who rounded out the top 10.

FACING Q1 MUSIC: Zarco leads the chasing pack

Being knocked out of the top ten late on will sting for Zarco who misses out, as does home-hero Miller in P12.

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing), Bagnaia, Quartararo and Lecuona will join them in Q1 and with 14 riders covered by less than a second and P11 to P19 split by less than six tenths, it’s going to be an unpredictable and unmissable qualifying from 10:50 local time (UTC +10).

Taking no further part on Friday after a handful of laps in the morning, Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) will hope to rest up and get back in action tomorrow.

MotoGP Practice results from Phillip Island

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