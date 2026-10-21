Perth Glory have bolstered their defensive stocks, with Chloe Murray joining the club’s Ninja A-League squad on a scholarship contract.

The 19-year-old centre-back is a Queensland Academy of Sport product who has represented Australia at schoolgirls level and was a train-on player with Brisbane Roar last season.

A former Buderim junior, Murray has also played for Brisbane City.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/glory-add-defensive-depth-as-promising-defender-signs-on/

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

#ALeague

Like this: Like Loading...