The second half of the 2021 Metfone Cambodia League (MCL) will undergo changes where it will now be divided into the Championship Round and also the Relegation Round.

The Cambodian National Competitions Committee (CNCC), the organizer of the domestic leagues, decided that the top eight teams at the end of the first round will advance to the Championship Round.

The remaining five teams will now play in the Relegation Round.

The change is deemed necessary given the current volatile situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

