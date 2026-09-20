As Yaras’ comeback fell just short in the final match of the day, after Fiji ran in eight tries against a determined Hong Kong China and Spain bounced back from last week’s defeat on the second weekend of the WXV Global Series Challenger presented by Mitsubishi Electric.

Spain set the tone for the second weekend of the WXV Global Series Challenger presented by Mitsubishi Electric with an impressive all-round performance that proved too much for a resolute Samoa at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground.

Fiji followed Spain’s lead with an eight-try victory over Hong Kong China in the second match of the day, before the Netherlands held on to beat Brazil to set-up a decider against Fiji next weekend.

Samoa 21 – 61 Spain

After a disheartening loss at the hands of Fijiana, Spain returned to form with a 61-21 win over Samoa. The Spanish didn’t have to wait long to clinch their first try, as winger Claudia Pérez found her way over after a well-rehearsed lineout move with the match just three minutes old. Subsequently, Ana Afuie was sent to the sin bin for an illegal challenge.

Samoa showcased an improved defence from last week, keeping Las Leonas at bay almost quarter of an hour before Claudia Peña found a way through. The Harlequins’ centre opted to cross-kick a penalty to Ana Cortés Ekobo, with the winger gathering the ball and falling just a few centimetres from the whitewash, leaving Valentina Pérez to score. Peña claimed the conversion to extend the lead to 12-0.

Manusina enjoyed their best minutes of the campaign and came close to their first try, but Fai Auimatagi’s effort was scrubbed out due to a knock-on. Spain regained momentum and added two more finishes from Anne de Cortés and Alba Capell, using their offloading and fluid play to outpace the opposition.

Just before the break, the European side scored again when Alba Capell bounced a tackler and offloaded to Victoria Rosell for the second-row’s five-pointer. With Peña adding her fourth conversion, Spain headed to the second half leading 33-0.

Immediately after the break, Samoa belatedly got their attack going. After a strong sequence, Brumbies second-row Easter Savelio crossed to score her side’s first try of the 2026 Global Series Challenger.

Stung into action, Spain raised the bar and, through a series of stunning-looking line breaks, scored two more tries courtesy of Pérez and Ana Cortés Ekobo.

Savelio bagged another in the 52nd minute, and eight minutes later, Amalia Argudo scored immediately after coming on from the bench. Drenna Falaniko side-stepped a handful of tacklers before grounding the ball, putting Samoa in position to earn a bonus point.

However, Manusina went down to 14 players after a yellow card shown to Machiko Silila Fepuleai. Spain capitalised on it by scoring their ninth try to seal their biggest win ever over Samoa.

With Anne de Corrés calling the shots, Spain looked far more threatening, and will go into next week’s game in high spirits. As for Samoa, the three tries scored and determined defensive play – despite the final score – should inspire them to show they have what it takes when they face Hong Kong China on the third and final weekend.

Fiji 54 – 26 Hong Kong China

Six first-half tries – four of them in an 11-minute spell just before the break – set Fiji on the way to an impressive win over a determined Hong Kong China.

Adi Salote Nailolo got the scoreboard moving in the eighth minute after Fijiana dominated the opening few minutes. And Varanisese Qoro extended their lead three minutes later, chasing in from halfway to put a high-gloss finish on a broken-play move that already shone with link-play, wrap-round skill.

Tanya Dhar and Sabay Lynam then both scored to take Hong Kong China into the lead as they held sway for 10 mid first-half minutes, in a match between the opening weekend’s two comeback sides.

But Qoro’s second, slicing through the narrowest of misaligned gaps in the Hong Kong China defensive line came almost from the restart, as Fiji ramped up the attacking pressure.

It worked. Between them, player of the match Atelaite Buna Ralivanawa and Merewairita Neivosa added three more touchdowns between them in the six minutes before the final whistle. The first of Ralivanawa’s brace defied the touchline twice as she held off tacklers to score. And Neivosa’s was an object lesson in effective high-pace link play.

Despite the scoreline, Hong Kong China hadn’t been completely overwhelmed in the first half. As well as their two tries, they had worked a number of chances. On a trio of occasions, only the final pass denied them.

Fiji could have taken the foot off the gas completely, but replacement Zipporah Sorokacika crashed over for Fiji’s seventh mere moments after coming on, 11 minutes into the second period.

Defiant Hong Kong China hit back just before the hour, Lauren Kate Knowler picking up a low pass off Grace Hood from an attacking lineout and forcing her way to the line.

Fiji extended their lead again 13 minutes from time as another replacement, Vasemaca Duva, accelerated onto the ball and raced untouched through the defence for their eighth and final score of the game.

There was still time for Hong Kong China to have the final say, Lucia Bolton scoring the bonus-point fourth try with the clock in the red.

Brazil 15 – 17 The Netherlands

Kika Mulling scored her fifth try in two matches as the Netherlands survived a late fightback to claim their second WXV Global Series Challenger win a week after their 70-0 demolition of Samoa to set up a decider against unbeaten Fiji next weekend.

In a tense, nail-biter of an encounter against Brazil in the final match of the day at Kai Tak Youth Sports Ground, the impressively organised Oranje Dames kicked, phased and mauled their way to a solidly built victory, player of the match Nicky Dix – who played the full 80 in the front row – leading the way.

It was, however, Brazil who got the scoring started, the remarkable Racquel Kochhann collecting her own chip over the top to score under the posts with the match just six minutes old. The fly-half converted her own try to give As Yaras an early 7-0 lead.

Mulling had to wait until the 21st minute to add to her four tries from the opening weekend, as the Netherlands steadily built a platform in a cagey opening spell.

And they slowly ramped up the pressure, dominating the closing minutes of the opening half. Inger Jongerius was the one who benefited, crashing over from close range for a deserved try following wave after wave of smart and patient play on the Brazil line.

Four minutes after the restart, Alexis Muggleton extended the Dutch lead. In a close encounter of the tense kind it seemed at the time to be a decisive score. But Pleuni Kievit was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle 11 minutes from time.

It took no time at all for Brazil to take advantage of the extra player. Giovanna Barth collected a kick over the top of the advancing Dutch defence to score and cut the deficit to two with seven minutes remaining.

But As Yaras were unable to find that one last score.

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