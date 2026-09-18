The MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship heads to Cremona next weekend, 25-27 September, for the EICMA Italian Round.

With Nicolo Bulega holding a commanding lead in the standings, his home round could prove a defining weekend in the 2026 season.

Recent Form and Momentum

Following his wins at Magny-Cours, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) stretched his advantage at the top of the standings to 146 points over teammate Iker Lecuona, who remains the only rider still mathematically able to challenge for the title.

Further back, the fight for the final podium spot in the championship is far tighter. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing – Ducati) holds third on 247 points, but Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team) has closed to within 46 points, with his brother Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) only three points further back in fifth.

At Stake This Weekend

Nicolo Bulega could secure the 2026 WorldSBK Riders’ Championship as early as Race 1 at Cremona.

He will be crowned if he extends his 146-point advantage over Iker Lecuona by a further 15 points:

Bulega finishes 1st: Lecuona must finish 6th or lower

Bulega finishes 2nd: Lecuona must finish 11th or lower

Bulega finishes 3rd: Lecuona must finish 15th or lower

If the title remains undecided after Race 1, Bulega will have another opportunity in the Tissot Superpole Race.

He would secure the championship if he gains three points on Lecuona across Race 1 and the Tissot Superpole Race.

In addition to securing the 2026 WorldSBK Riders’ Championship, Bulega could also break the record for most wins in a single WorldSBK season.

With 26 victories already to his name, he needs one more to equal Alvaro Bautista’s record of 27, set in 2023, and two more to surpass it.

Historical Performance

As WorldSBK visits the Cremona Circuit for the third time, only two riders have previously claimed victories at the Italian venue. Danilo Petrucci (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) and Nicolo Bulega have dominated the previous two editions, with Petrucci winning in 2024 and Bulega in 2025.

Alvaro Bautista also enjoyed a strong 2025 weekend, scoring three podium finishes at the circuit.

Local Colours

The EICMA Italian Round will see a strong Italian presence across the WorldSBK grid, with nine home riders set to compete at Cremona.

Nicolo Bulega and Danilo Petrucci return to the circuit as its two previous WorldSBK winners, while Yari Montella, Lorenzo Baldassarri (team Goeleven), Axel Bassani (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team), Andrea Locatelli (Pata Maxus Yamaha), Stefano Manzi (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), Mattia Rato (Motoxracing WorldSBK Team) and Alberto Surra (Motocorsa Racing) complete the Italian contingent.

Private Test

Several WorldSBK teams took part in a two-day private test at Cremona ahead of the race weekend, although the programme was disrupted by weather conditions.

Factory teams from bimota, BMW, Ducati, Honda and Yamaha were in attendance.

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