Persik Kediri are making several changes to the squad following the several regulatory improvements that have been introduced ahead of the 2023/24 Liga 1 season.

The team which finished 11th at the end of last season, has decided to off-load regulars like Dany Saputra, Arsyad Yusgiantoro, and Muhammad Fahad.

“The management would like to thank Dany Saputra and Arsyad Yusgiantoro and Muhammad Fahad for their positive contribution,” said Persis Kediri Director, Arief Syaifuddin.

“We have been informed of the several changes for the new season, so we have to make the adjustments accordingly.

“The foreign players’ quota has been changed to 5+1, with all players allowed to take to the field. Then there’s also the obligation to use at least one Under-23 player in the starting line-up with a minimum duration of play of 45 minutes.”

Persik will start training for the new season under head coach Marcelo Rospide later this week.

Photos Courtesy ligaindonesiabaru.com

