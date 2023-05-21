Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) has won Stage 15 of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 195km long Seregno-Bergamo. Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) and Marco Frigo (Israel – PremierTech) finished second and third respectively.

Bruno Armirail (Groupama – FDJ) retains the Maglia Rosa.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) – 195 km in 5h13’39’’, av. speed 37.303 km/h

2 – Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) s.t.

3 – Marco Frigo (Israel – PremierTech) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Bruno Armirail (Groupama – FDJ)

2 – Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 1’08”

3 – Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) at 1’10”

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are designed by CASTELLI and produced with SITIP recycled fabrics.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by Enel – Bruno Armirail (Groupama – FDJ)

leader of the General Classification, sponsored by – Maglia Ciclamino , leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by Agenzia ICE with the brand Madeinitaly.gov.it – Jon athan Milan (Bahrain – Victorious)

, leader of the Points Classification, sponsored by – Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Davide Bais (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team)

leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna, sponsored by – Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, sponsored by Intimissimi Uomo – João Pedro Gonçalves Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)

Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner Brandon McNulty said: “I’m stoked. This was my goal coming here. I wanted a stage win but I got sick in the time trial. I wanted to finish solo but luckily I managed to win even in a sprint. I knew the third guy was coming across. Let’s hope this win adds to the team’s motivation on GC with Joao Almeida.”

The Maglia Rosa Bruno Armirail said: “It’s been difficult to retain the Maglia Rosa. It was a hard stage with a lot of climbing and there was Einer Rubio at the front. He was likely to take the jersey so my team-mates had to pace all along. Yesterday I didn’t realise what it was to take the Maglia Rosa but today with the incredible support of the crowd I’ve found out what it’s like. It’s huge and I’m delighted to stay in the lead on the rest day.” – www.giroditalia.it

