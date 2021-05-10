Malaysian head coach Tan Cheng Hoe has called up three new faces to the Malaysian national squad as they gear up for their remaining matches in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in the UAE next month.

The three newcomers are goalkeeper Samuel Somerville (Penang FC), Liridon Krasniqi (Newcastle Jets) and Arif Aiman ​​Mohd Hanapi (Johor Darul Ta’zim).

With defender Shahrul Saad and striker Shahrel Fikri Md Fauzi sidelined due to injuries, Cheng Hoe has also recalled Safawi Rasid (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Dominic Tan (Police Tero FC) and Junior Eldstal (Chonburi FC).

The team will start training on 16-19 May 2021 before departing for Dubai on 20 May 2021.

The Malaysians will take on Kuwait in a friendly on 23 May 2021 before taking on Bahrain in Manama five days later.

For the qualifiers, Malaysia will play UAE at the Zabeel Stadium, Dubai on 3 June 2021, before taking on Vietnam at the Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai on 11 June 2021.

They will then wrap up their qualifiers against Thailand at the Al Maktoum Stadium on 15 June 2021.

