Wong Choong Hann, the Coaching Director of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) expects the players to showcase their true potential at the Toyota Thailand Open 2021 which starts tomorrow.

Choong Hann said that he is confident the players will be able to do better following their performance at the recently concluded Yonex Thailand Open.

“The players need to have more self-belief and be more confident of their own abilities,” said Choong Hann.

“I believe the players can only get better at the Toyota Thailand Open this week and they should give everything they have when they are on court.”

At the inaugural Yonex Thailand Open, Choong Hann said that there were a handful of players who displayed their quality during training and who will be able to go further in the coming weeks.

In the first round of the Toyota Thailand Open tomorrow which will still take place at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, a total of ten national representatives will be down for the hunt for places into the second round.

Among them is men’s singles Lee Zii Jia who will take on India’s Sameer Verma.

In the women’s singles, Soniia Cheah is scheduled to face South Korean representative Sung Ji Hyun while S. Kisona will be up against Egyptian shuttler Doha Hany.

Two national men’s doubles will be up against players from the host nation.

Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik will play Weeraphat Phakjarung-Wongsathorn Thongkham while Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani is scheduled to face Supaj Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren.

In the women’s doubles, only one national representative will play tomorrow with Vivian Hoo-Yan Cheng Wen set to take on England’s Chloe Birch-Lauren Smith

In the mixed doubles, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jamie will face French pair, Ronan Labar-Anne Tran.

