Thailand put up an attacking display to crush Brunei Darussalam 6-0 in the King’s Cup 2026 last night at the Sisaket Provincial Stadium.

Yosakorn Burapha fired in a hat-trick (60th, 74th and 80th minute) after Teeraphat Prue-thong put the hosts ahead in the 36th minute.

William Weidersjö scored the other goals for Thailand in the 51st minute, and Anan Yodsangwal in the 67th minute.

With the win, Thailand will take on Tajikistan for the King’s Cup 2026 crown this year on 17 November 2026.

Tajikistan made the final after beating Oman 1-0, with Sheriddin Boboev scoring the only goal of the game from a penalty at the hour mark.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FAT

Like this: Like Loading...