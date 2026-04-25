Citroën Racing unveils its GEN4 Formula E car in a test livery ahead of Season 13 as the championship enters a new era.

The GEN4 introduces all-wheel drive and increased performance capabilities.

New aerodynamic configuration enhances both qualifying performance and race efficiency.

Today, the brand has officially unveiled Its GEN4, offering a first glimpse of the team’s next generation car ahead of the 2026/27 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season.

The GEN4 car Introduces several key Innovations compared to the previous generation:

Permanent four-wheel drive: with all four wheels powered to Improve traction and energy development.

with all four wheels powered to Improve traction and energy development. Advanced traction control: limiting wheelspin and optimizing grip in all driving phases.

limiting wheelspin and optimizing grip in all driving phases. Two aerodynamic configurations: with a high downforce package for qualifying and low downforce setup for race conditions.

with a high downforce package for qualifying and low downforce setup for race conditions. Increased overall performance: delivering higher speeds and more dynamic racing.

delivering higher speeds and more dynamic racing. Enhanced energy management capabilities: further reinforcing the strategic dimension of Formula E.

The new generation also represents a significant step forward in terms of power and performance. While the GEN3 platform delivered up to 300 kW on the rear axle in standard conditions and up to 350 kW in all-wheel drive during qualifying and Attack Mode, the GEN4 introduces permanent all-wheel drive with 450 kW in standard race conditions and up to 600 kW in qualifying and Attack Mode. In parallel, regenerative braking capacity increases from approximately 600 kW to 700 kW, further enhancing efficiency and energy recovery.

These developments mark a significant step forward for Formula E. By combining Increased power, Improved traction and greater aerodynamic flexibility, the GEN4 is set to deliver more competitive and strategically complex racing.

For Citroën Racing, these technical evolutions represent a key opportunity to build on the foundation established in this first Formula E’s season.

The livery reflects Citroën’s distinctive design approach, developed around the brand’s iconic double chevron signature.

Pierre Leclercq, Head of Design at Citroën, said:

“With this livery, the aim was to continue working with the graphic language of the chevrons. The two central chevrons bring additional dynamism to the car, and from this point we developed a parametric gradient that extends across the bodywork. It builds on what we introduced with the 2025/26 livery, creating a layered visual effect that reveals itself progressively as you get closer to the car.

The livery we are unveiling this week is a ‘camouflage’ livery, designed as a transition before introducing a more expressive and dynamic identity, incorporating Citroën’s colors and French heritage.”

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