Defending champions China and Indonesia opened their campaigns with emphatic victories while hosts Denmark made full use of their home advantage on the opening day of the BWF Thomas Cup Finals 2026 at Forum Horsens Arena on Friday.

China, led by star player Shi Yu Qi, were in complete control in Group A, easing past Australia 5–0 with trademark efficiency. With a deep and balanced lineup on display, the defending champions rarely looked troubled as they set an early benchmark for the rest of the field.

India were also in winning mode despite dropping one rubber, brushing aside Canada 4–1. World number 13 Victor Lai gave Canada a bright moment by defeating Lakshya Sen, but India steadied through top doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and young sensation Ayush Shetty, before Hariharan Amsakarunan and M.R. Arjun confirmed the victory.

In Group D, multiple champions Indonesia matched China’s dominance, leaving Algeria with no chance in a 5–0 sweep. Jonatan Christie, Alwi Farhan and Anthony Sinisuka Ginting all featured in the singles, as the Indonesians, chasing their first title since the 2020 edition, looked sharp and purposeful from the outset.

Thailand were similarly commanding despite dropping one rubber, defeating France 4–1.

Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul put the Thais in a commanding position before proceedings were wrapped up in 229 minutes.

In Group C, Denmark made full use of home advantage to account for Korea 4–1. Anders Antonsen, doubles pair Daniel Lundgaard and Mads Vestergaard and singles shuttler Magnus Johannesen all won their encounters to hand the hosts a 3–0 lead before Denmark sealed the tie convincingly.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, which begin on May 1.

Results — Day 1

Group A:

China bt Australia 5–0

India bt Canada 4–1

Group C:

Denmark bt Korea 4–1

Group D:

Indonesia bt Algeria 5–0

Thailand bt France 4–1

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