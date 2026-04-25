Jeongwoo Ham started this week’s Singapore Open presented by The Business Times as an unknown quantity outside of Korea.

However, that has changed with each passing day of the prestigious event, being played on The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club.He shot a three-under-par 68 today for a 13-under total to secure the lead for the third straight day, on another blisteringly hot and humid day.The 31-year-old has a four-shot lead over Australia’s Cameron John in this International Series event, one of the Asian Tour’s enhanced events that offers a pathway to the LIV Golf League.John returned a 67, the joint-lowest round of the day, while Japan’s Tomohiro Ishizaka is in third, another stroke back, following a 70.Frenchman Julien Sale carded a 69 for fourth place.Ham was unflappable again today, conducting a putting exhibition.After starting the day with a two-shot lead over Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, he moved three ahead at the turn, before going four in front after a birdie on 10.The Korean was fortunate on the par-four 13th, one of the most difficult holes on the course, when his tee shot just stopped short of the water. He capitalised on it by hitting his second to 15 feet and holing for birdie. He followed that up with another birdie on the ensuing hole, a par-three, by holing a putt from a similar length before impressing again by saving par on the next thanks to draining an eight-footer.He parred in from there, making five birdies in total and two bogeys.“It feels great because my name is always on the top and the other players aren’t overtaking me. I hope it stays that way tomorrow,” said Ham.“There’s no secret to my putting, really. The greens are just perfect. There isn’t much I pay attention to when I’m putting, but I just make sure I get it done quickly because of the heat.”Ham played in this event when it was last held on The Serapong in 2022.He finished in a tie for 43rd and is well and truly on track to better that tomorrow.He has only played in 24 Asian Tour events since turning professional eight years ago, with 16 of those on home soil.Qualification for this summer’s Open Championship at Royal Birkdale is also on the line tomorrow. The tournament is part of The Open Qualifying Series, with the leading two players not otherwise exempt making it through to the game’s oldest Major.“My new goal is to not hit 90 tomorrow,” joked Ham. “I do want a spot in The Open, but in life, just because you want something it doesn’t mean you’ll get it. Life’s like that — if I get the spot, great, but if not, then it’s OK.”John, second on the 2025/26 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit behind countryman Travis Smyth, is making a rare appearance in the region. It’s only his third event in Asia on the Asian Tour, but the 23-year-old is making the most of it despite struggling with a bout of flu recently.“I played well in Japan a few weeks ago, then had a week off at home. I wasn’t feeling the best physically, but I got over that quite quickly,” he said.“I got sick after Japan, had the flu, and it knocked me around for about a week and a half. But I’ve come good just in time, which is nice.“This is a strong golf course, so it’s about being patient. I probably don’t usually play this type of course as patiently as I have this week. I’d normally hit more drivers, but I’m happy with how I’ve managed my way around it so far.”Sale is featuring on the leaderboard for the first time since winning the Philippine Open at the beginning of last year.He said: “Yeah, I mean, obviously there’s The Open spot in the back of the mind, so I’ll see that at the end of the run tomorrow. But I’m just gonna try to keep going, as I did the first three rounds. Didn’t really have a score in mind. Just try to execute my process, stay hydrated and try to do the best I can. Try to beat the course. If you can beat the course, it’s gonna be a good day tomorrow.”India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar returned a 72 and is knocking on the door of a 12th win on the Asian Tour and first since the 2023 Indonesian Masters.He shares fifth with Pakistan’s Ahmed Baig (67) and Jazz (73), the champion here in 2019.

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