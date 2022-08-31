With the likes of Repsol Honda Team and Ducati Lenovo Team confirming their rider lineups recently, the 2023 MotoGP™ grid is now really taking shape. Here’s a rundown of how the premier class grid looks so far, with LCR Honda Idemitsu, GASGAS Factory Racing Team and Mooney VR46 Racing Team the only teams who don’t have both riders officially confirmed. 

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™: Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli

– Franco Morbidelli announcement
– Fabio Quartararo announcement

Ducati Lenovo Team: Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini 

– Francesco Bagnaia announcement
– Enea Bastianini announcement 

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez and Joan Mir 

– Marc Marquez announcement
– Joan Mir announcement 

Aprilia Racing: Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales

– Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales announcement

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Brad Binder and Jack Miller

– Brad Binder announcement
– Jack Miller announcement

Gresini Racing MotoGP™: Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez

– Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez announcement

Prima Pramac Racing: Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin

– Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin announcement

WithU RNF MotoGP™ Team: Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez

– Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez announcement
– WithU RNF to become Aprilia Independent Team announcement

LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu: Alex Rins and TBC

– Alex Rins announcement 

GASGAS Factory Racing Team: Pol Espargaro and TBC

– Pol Espargaro and GASGAS Factory Racing announcement

Mooney VR46 Racing Team: No riders confirmed

Current riders: Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi

– NIETO OFFERS 2023 UPDATE ON BEZZECCHI, MARINI, VIETTI

