With the likes of Repsol Honda Team and Ducati Lenovo Team confirming their rider lineups recently, the 2023 MotoGP™ grid is now really taking shape. Here’s a rundown of how the premier class grid looks so far, with LCR Honda Idemitsu, GASGAS Factory Racing Team and Mooney VR46 Racing Team the only teams who don’t have both riders officially confirmed.
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™: Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli
Ducati Lenovo Team: Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini
Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez and Joan Mir
Aprilia Racing: Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing: Brad Binder and Jack Miller
Gresini Racing MotoGP™: Fabio Di Giannantonio and Alex Marquez
Prima Pramac Racing: Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin
WithU RNF MotoGP™ Team: Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez
LCR Honda Castrol/Idemitsu: Alex Rins and TBC
GASGAS Factory Racing Team: Pol Espargaro and TBC
Mooney VR46 Racing Team: No riders confirmed
Current riders: Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi
