The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) has announced today that leading Asian sports apparel brand, Warrix has renewed its partnership as an Official Supporter for the upcoming AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022.

Brokered by SPORTFIVE, AFF’s exclusive commercial rights partner, Warrix will retain its designation as the Official Match Ball and Sports Apparel Supplier of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup for the second edition.

As for the event in 2020, Warrix will supply match balls and ball boy and referee kits for all 28 matches and will also produce apparel, bibs and captain’s armbands for the tournament.

Warrix will also continue to enjoy extensive levels of brand exposure on all official tournament print collaterals and marketing platforms and on-ground activation opportunities to sell its event branded merchandise at the fan villages.

Mr Wisan Wanasaksrisakul, Managing Director, Warrix Sports Public Company Limited said, “We are delighted to come onboard once again as the Official Supporter of the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to play a role in ASEAN’s leading football competition and help support the growth of the game through high-quality sportswear and innovative equipment. Warrix is committed to using our outstanding design, innovation and advance technology to create products that will enhance athlete

performance across all sporting levels. We will be launching the official match ball for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 in the coming months and can’t wait to see the ball in action during the tournament in December.”

Malcolm Thorpe, Managing Director, South East Asia at SPORTFIVE, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Warrix back as our Official Ball and Sports Apparel partner for this year’s AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022. As demonstrated in the 2020 edition, Warrix’s high-quality football apparel and equipment has significantly enriched the match experience for players, officials and event personnel and we are certain that this meaningful partnership will deliver even more value this year.”

Warrix Sports Public Company Limited is also the official kit supplier of the Thailand and Myanmar National Football Team and is renowned for its ongoing efforts and support not only for football but also other sports in the region.

The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place from 20 December 2022 to 16 January 2023.

#AFF

#2022AMEC

