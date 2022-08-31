Shaquille O’Neal was one of the biggest names in world sport when he moved from the Orlando Magic to the LA Lakers in 1996. Paired with teenage sensation Kobe Bryant, a lot was expected from the Californian outfit but it took a couple of seasons for the duo to gel. However, once they did, they formed an unstoppable force and dominated the NBA. O’Neal and Bryant enjoyed tremendous success, leading the Lakers to three consecutive NBA titles in 2000, 2001, and 2002.

Team Sky’s Bradley Wiggins was the heavy favourite heading into the 2012 Tour de France with all of his teammates ready to help him become Britain’s first winner of the legendary cycling event. However, compatriot Chris Froome felt he had the speed to lead the squad instead of Wiggins and that was showcased at Stage 11.

Their relationship was not smooth sailing and major cracks were on show when Froome rode away in the final 5km of the stage before being called back. Wiggins went on to win the tour with Froome second, becoming the first two British riders to make the podium of the Tour de France in its 109-year history. The pair would never ride the Tour de France together again, though.

Will Marc Marquez and Joan Mir be the men who bring Honda back to the top of MotoGP™ or will they want to take the struggling RC213V in different directions? All eyes will be on the Repsol Honda box in 2023 as we wait and see how it plays out. – www.motogp.com