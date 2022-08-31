On the day Repsol Honda revealed their 2023 line-up, we take a look at other examples throughout sport when two Champions came together
It’s not unfair to say that across all sporting disciplines, the biggest stars have a certain level of ego, their own specific demands and, above all, an incredible will to win. So when someone else with a similar personality is put in close proximity one of two things happen: they collaborate or collide.
The Repsol Honda Team will house 10 World Championships next year as Joan Mir joins Marc Marquez, forming yet another dream team for the premier class’ most successful squad. So we’ve taken a look at prior examples across different sports to see if the pair will form a successful partnership.
Luis Suarez left Liverpool having just helped the club to a second place finish in the Premier League, winning the Premier League Golden Boot, the European Golden Boot and the Premier League’s best player award in the process. So a lot of questions were asked on whether he could gel with Lionel Messi when his move to Barcelona was announced.
However, along with Brazil’s Neymar, the trio formed arguably the greatest front three in footballing history. In their first season, the Barcelona attacking trio of Messi, Suárez and Neymar, dubbed “MSN”, ended with 122 goals, the most in a season for an attacking trio in Spanish football history. Suarez would leave Barcelona with four league titles, four Spanish Cup triumphs and a Champions League winners medal.
Fernando Alonso joined McLaren in 2007 having just been crowned F1’s youngest-ever double world champion. The Spaniard was paired with talented rookie Lewis Hamilton, with the expectation being Alonso would challenge for a third straight world title as their number one driver.
However, the relationship quickly became fractured when the young Brit began beating Alonso on a regular basis. A flare-up during qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix when Hamilton disobeyed a team instruction, thus disadvantaging Alonso, before the Spaniard then responded by delaying Hamilton in the pit lane was the major flashpoint of the season. Alonso and McLaren went their separate ways at the end of the season.