Vietnam head coach Kim Sang-sik hailed Nguyễn Đình Bắc’s goalscoring exploits against Cambodia as the defending champions sealed their seventh successive semi-final appearance in the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026.

The 21-year-old Đình Bắc raised his tournament tally to five goals with a double strike in the team’s final Group A fixture to top the standings on Friday and will face the second-placed team from Group B in the last-four round next weekend.

Making his tournament debut, the fleet-footed forward struck a hat-trick against Timor-Leste in Vietnam’s opening match but was substituted before half-time in their next encounter against Singapore.

“Regarding Đình Bắc, he had to come off early in the match against Singapore. However, he responded well afterwards and performed very well today. I have always told him that he should not only focus on performing at ASEAN level. I want him to look towards the next level. I hope he understands what I expect from him and continues to improve himself,” said Kim.

The Korean tactician, who is bidding to secure the Golden Star Warriors’ first back-to-back titles, expressed his delight that his side maintained their unbeaten run despite a scare from the visitors who equalised midway through the second half.

Vietnam’s last defeat in the tournament was in the second leg final to Thailand in the 2022 edition.

“I am very happy because we won. The result means we finish top of the group and advance to the semi-finals. There were also many supporters at the stadium, and I am very grateful we were able to produce a good result for them,” said Kim.

Đình Bắc, who plays for Công An Hà Nội FC, is hoping to keep his scoring boots on in the knock-out stage.

“Vietnam currently have quality players not only in attack but in every position. I do not see that as pressure. Instead, I see it as motivation to keep improving and preparing myself well. Whenever I am given an opportunity to play, I will give my best,” he said.

“Receiving support from the spectators is a huge source of motivation for every player. Because of that support, I will continue trying my best to meet their expectations.”

Kim knows his team need to keep their focus better after overcoming the Cambodians, who had equalised through Iago Bento in the second half before an own goal by Im Vakhim and Đình Bắc’s second of the night sealed Vietnam’s victory.

“There were moments when we lost concentration, and that led to some defensive mistakes. However, I believe we can gain valuable experience from those errors,” said Kim.

“Some players also experienced a drop in their physical condition, which meant substitutions were necessary. They had performed well in previous matches. We will now assess the situation and prepare our plans carefully for the next game.”

Cambodia coach Koji Gyotoku hopes the defeat will be another valuable lesson for his group of players as they exited the tournament which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

“Vietnam have players with very good individual quality and skill. They were difficult to play against and, overall, they showed that they are currently at a higher level than us. We have to learn from this experience. The next time we face this type of opponent, we will prepare again, try to improve and hopefully produce a better result,” said Gyotoku. – aseanutdfc.com

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