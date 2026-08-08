Alberto Puig weighs in on the future arrival of ‘El Diablo’ as MotoGP returns from summer break

“Fabio is a world champion, he is one of the fastest riders on the grid and Honda is happy for this,” is how Alberto Puig, Team Manager of the Honda HRC Castrol team, opened his thoughts on the recent signing of the number #20, talking to MotoGP pitlane reporter Jack Appleyard.

Announced during the summer break, it remains a key talking point as MotoGP gets back in action – one of the biggest rider moves of 2027.

2027 sees so many exciting shuffles in the sport, from the sweeping regulation changes that see new 850cc bikes debut to the host of rider changes in a huge game of musical chairs. Honda, whilst Puig very much underlined their gratitude to Joan Mir and Luca Marini too, are looking ahead to the new era and seeing opportunity.

“Champions are normally hungry and factories like Honda are hungry, but in this paddock everybody is hungry,” continued Puig. “The target is only one, there’s only 1 goal, and for Fabio and Honda the target is to get back on top.”

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