Marco Waltenspiel seen during the Red Bull Fairy Slalom in Cappadocia, Turkey on August 4, 2026. [EDITORS NOTE: Image is a screengrab of an action camera and edited with photoshop. Image has been created in collaboration between the photographer and Marco Fürst using an action camera.] // Joerg Mitter

Jumping from a hot-air balloon at an altitude of approximately 2,800 metres above Cappadocia, Turkey, Waltenspiel flew through hot-air balloons positioned at different altitudes, transforming the balloon-filled sky into a slalom course while reaching speeds of up to 200 km/h. Constantly changing wind conditions presented the challenge’s greatest obstacle, making every manoeuvre a test of exceptional skill, perfect timing and precise control. Here is all you need to know:

Flying through hot-air balloons drifting approximately 400 metres apart, Marco Waltenspiel reached speeds of up to 200 km/h while continuously descending, as is inherent in wingsuit flying.

reached speeds of up to 200 km/h while continuously descending, as is inherent in wingsuit flying.

Encountering different air currents created by hot-air balloons flying at varying altitudes, he had to make split-second decisions and maintain pinpoint precision throughout the flight to stay on course despite constantly changing conditions.



Recognised as one of the world’s leading aerial sports destinations, Cappadocia once again became the setting for an extraordinary project. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, the region’s unique landscape and iconic hot-air balloons came together to create a natural wingsuit course unlike any other.



“In wingsuit flying, you are always working with nature, but on this project we encountered different winds at every altitude. Each time I approached a balloon, I had to recalculate my line and make the right decision within seconds. Completing this flight in Cappadocia’s unique atmosphere made it one of the most memorable experiences of my career”, said Waltenspiel.



Before the project, extensive meteorological analyses were carried out to identify the most suitable weather conditions for each jump. Marco Waltenspiel was accompanied throughout the flights by fellow Red Bull Skydive Team athlete Marco Fürst (AT). Together, the two athletes each bring experience from around 13,000 flights, with nearly half of those completed side by side, demonstrating the exceptional coordination behind the project.

(AT). Together, the two athletes each bring experience from around 13,000 flights, with nearly half of those completed side by side, demonstrating the exceptional coordination behind the project.

“This project demanded not only speed, but flawless coordination. We had to keep track of one another while also responding to constantly changing weather conditions. The preparation behind the scenes was every bit as impressive as the footage we created”, Fürst concluded.

The project was brought to life in collaboration with Red Bull and Philips OneBlade, capturing the spirit of ‘All You. OneBlade’.

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