Penalties from Worachit Kanitsribumphen and Jehhanafee Mamah earned hosts Thailand a 2-0 win over Myanmar on Saturday as Anthony Hudson’s side secured a fourth win in a row to finish first in Group B of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 and progress to the semi-finals.

Worachit gave his side the lead in the 11th minute and Jehhanafee doubled the advantage seven minutes after the interval as the Thais maintained their 100 percent record while Myanmar exited the competition.

The seven-times champions will travel to Singapore to take on Gavin Lee’s Group A runners-up in the first leg of their last four meeting at Jalan Besar Stadium next Saturday with the teams facing off in the return clash in Bangkok three days later.

Thailand only needed a draw to progress after winning their opening three Group B matches and took control when referee Yosuke Ohashi awarded an 11th minute penalty as Win Naing Tun handled Narubadin Weerawatnodom’ attempted cross from the right.

Worachit showed no sign of nerves as he stepped up to stroke the spot-kick into the bottom corner, the midfielder scoring with a perfectly placed penalty beyond the dive of goalkeeper Zin Nyi Nyi Aung.

Myanmar captain Kyaw Min Oo threatened with a long range strike that skipped over the wet surface while Chawanwit Sealao saw his effort from inside the Myanmar penalty area blocked late in the half.

Lwin Moe Aung was inches away from claiming the equaliser for Jørn Andersen’s side deep into first-half stoppage time when he lashed his shot from the corner of the six-yard box against the crossbar with home goalkeeper Kampon Phatomakkakul beaten.

Seven minutes into the second half the Thais doubled their lead, striking again from the penalty spot.

Referee Ohashi was again called to the pitch-side monitor after Worachit’s attempt at goal hit Soe Moe Kyaw on the arm and the Japanese official once more pointed at the spot.

Jehhanafee stepped up this time and confidently thumped his penalty into the top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance to score his first goal in international football.

Sarach Yooyen dragged his free kick wide as Thailand threatened to score a third before the visitors almost reduced the deficit, Win Naing Tun shuddering the crossbar with a right-foot shot from distance.

Jehhanafee was denied a second by Zin Nyi Nyi Aung seven minutes from time while the Myanmar goalkeeper also kept out Chaiyaphon Otton’s attempt as the Thais confirmed their progress to a record 14thsemi-final appearance.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Jehhanafee Mamah (#18), Thailand

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