Defending champions Vietnam advanced to the semi-finals of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 on Friday as Group A winners following a 3-1 victory over Cambodia in Hanoi with Singapore also progressing after a 1-1 draw with Indonesia at Jalan Besar Stadium.

A brilliant brace by forward Nguyễn Đình Bắc sealed top spot for Kim Sang-sik’s title holders, the 21-year-old producing moments of brilliance in the 18th and 89th minutes to take his tournament tally to five goals as the Golden Star Warriors marched into the last four.

The win sees Vietnam finish first in Group A with 10 points from four matches, two ahead of Singapore, who claimed second place through Ilhan Fandi’s 66th minute equaliser against the Indonesians.

Ragnar Oratmangoen had put the visitors, who needed to win to progress, in front in the 47th minute but Ilhan capitalised on a defensive mix-up to level the scores and take Gavin Lee’s team into the last four.

“I’m happy with the result,” said Singapore defender Shah Shahiran, who made a crucial clearance from Mitch Baker early in the match. “I think credit goes to the team for working hard together.

“Our discipline plays a part and we go again in the semi-finals. Coach Gavin has said that pressure is a privilege and I’m happy to be part of this team. We are looking forward for the semi-final.”

Singapore will host the first leg semi-final against the winners of Group B, which will be decided on Saturday, on August 15 with the second leg to be held three days later.

Vietnam, meanwhile, will travel for the first leg of their semi-final on August 16 against the Group B runners-up before hosting the return match on August 19.

Đình Bắc gave the Vietnamese the lead in the 18th minute at Mỹ Đình National Stadium when he brilliantly turned away from Hikaru Mizuno and, with a burst of speed, left two defenders in his wake before shooting past a hapless Koy Salim.

However, Cambodian substitute Iago Bento latched onto a long ball from deep in his own half in the 71st minute and unleashed a left-footed shot for a well-deserved equaliser for the visitors.

Vietnam regained the lead in the 84th minute when Im Vakhim steered the ball into his own net while trying to clear an attempt by Nguyễn Xuân Son before Đình Bắc gleefully lobbed Koy with a minute remaining to put the seal on the win.

Singapore advanced after coming back from going a goal down in the 47th minute at Jalan Besar Stadium, when Dony Pamungkas cutback from the left touchline was slotted beyond Izwan Mahbud at the second attempt by Oratmangoen.

But the Singaporeans levelled in the 66th minute when a lofted pass into the penalty area caused panic between Rizky Ridho and goalkeeper Cahya Supriadi with the ball eventually landing at the feet of Ilhan, who poked his first-time effort into the empty net for his third goal of the tournament.

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, the jewel in the crown of ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Hyundai Player of the Match award winners are:

Vietnam (VIE) v Cambodia (CAM) – Nguyễn Đình Bắc (#9), Vietnam

Singapore (SGP) v Indonesia (IDN) – Jacob Mahler (#18), Singapore

Upcoming Fixtures:

Saturday, August 8, Group B

Thailand (THA) v Myanmar (MYA), Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, 8pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Malaysia (MAS) v Philippines (PHI), Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, 9pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

Visit aseanutdfc.com and @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, X and LinkedIn for news, fixtures, match previews and reports, post-match interviews, match video highlights, standings and broadcast listings.

Like this: Like Loading...