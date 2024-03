Rakphol Sainetngam, the head coach of the Malaysia Futsal national team, has named a squad of 16 players for centralised training which starts today.

The team is being prepared for the AFF Futsal Championship 2024 slated for 11-19 May 2024.

In between, the Malaysian team has been invited to take part in two international tournaments abroad.

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...