The legendary island of Langkawi, is back in the ‘PETRONAS Le Tour de Langkawi 2024’ (LTDL 2024) race route which will also feature two stages to be held in Sarawak.

The 28th edition of the most prestigious cycling race in the Asian continent is scheduled to take place from 29 September to 6 October 2024 with two cities in Sarawak – Miri and Bintulu – set to be hosts for the first time in addition to the debut city of Kulai in Johor.

A total of 11 states will host the start and finish lines for the PETRONAS LTDL 2024 which will be organised by the National Sports Council (MSN) for the second year in a row following the great success of last year’s race.

The Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Hannah Yeoh, also announced the decision to maintain the theme of the ‘Beat The Heat’, which is not only attention-grabbing but also sparked a high-level competitive atmosphere between riders.

This follows the decision of the organisers to list two hilly routes for this year’s edition, involving back-to-back climbs at Stage Three in Cameron Highlands, followed by a climb up Genting Highlands in Stage Four.

The riders will also be tested with a punishing race distance of nearly 200 km at Stage Seven from Miri to Bintulu which provides an opportunity for breakaways as the peloton scrambles for the decisive finish of PETRONAS LTdL 2024.

Three cycling teams from Malaysia are expected to participate this year and they are the Malaysia National Team, Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team (TSG) and also Malaysia Professional Cycling (MPC).

Last year, TSG riders’ Mohd Aiman Zarif and Nurul Amirul Fakhruddin managed to take the King of the Mountain jersey in Stage One and also Stage Two respectively while Malaysia national team’s Nur Aiman Zarif managed to dominate Asia’s Best Rider jersey at Stage Three.

At the same time, the Ministry of Youth and Sports also welcomes additional support from corporate sponsors with a suitable return on investment (ROI) to ensure the success of PETRONAS LTDL 2024.

