Host Thailand will be organising the NSDF Futsal Championship 2024 next week which will feature Malaysia, Australia and Afghanistan.

The NSDF Futsal Championship 2024 will be held at the Central Stadium Gymnasium in Nonthaburi Province on 24-28 March 2024.

The event is being used as part of Thailand’s preparation for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024 next month under just-returned head coach Miguel Rodrigo.

According to the latest Futsal world rankings, Thailand are 25th, Australia 36th, Afghanistan 53rd and Malaysia 77th.

NSDF FUTSAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2024

SCHEDULE

24 March 2024 – Afghanistan vs Malaysia (1630)

Thailand vs Australia (1930)

25 March 2024 – Afghanistan vs Australia (1630) / Thailand vs Malaysia (1930)

27 March 2024 – Malaysia vs Australia (1630) / Thailand vs Afghanistan 7:30 p.m.

28 March 2024 – 3rd/4th Placing Match (1630) / FINAL (1930)

