A total of sixteen participants took part in the National FA of Brunei Darussalam (NFABD) Coaching Instructors Course that was held this week at the Multi-Purpose Hall of NFABD House.

The aim of the course was to develop coaching instructors in Brunei Darussalam by producing qualified coaches who can assist with coaching development at football clubs in Brunei.

In addition, the course also served to develop potential mentors who have the right attributes to support coaches at the club level and assist them with developing the game further.

The one-day course was conducted by PN Sivaji.

The participants who attended the coaching instructors course hold either an A or B Coaching certificate.

