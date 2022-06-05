The College of Asian Scholars (CAS) have made it a perfect nine wins from nine matches as they lead the Thai Women’s League (TWL) 2022 on perfect.

And following the restart of the TWL after the recent SEA Games in Vietnam, CAS continued very much in the same vein as they had done previously with back-to-back wins.

They resumed their campaign with a 3-0 win over Khon Kaen Sports School before scoring a 3-1 victory over Chonburi FC yesterday.

On second is MH Nakhon FC with 22 points as Chonburi FC stay third with 16 points from the same number of games.

Pictures Courtesy #ThaiWomensLeague

