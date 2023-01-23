Australia’s best U-20 female youth talent will head to Werribee in Melbourne this February as the CommBank Young Matildas embark on their first training camp for 2023.

Head Coach Leah Blayney will select a 28-player squad to take part in the 10-day assembly hosted by Wyndham City Council from 13 February 2023 – 22 February 2023.

For Blayney, it is the next crucial step in the team’s preparations for Round 1 of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ Qualifiers to be held in March 2023.

For more, please click on https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/commbank-young-matildas-ramp-preparations-afc-u-20-womens-asian-cup-melbourne

