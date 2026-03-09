Cong An Ha Noi moved four points clear at the top of the 2025/26 V. League 1 despite suffering a 2-1 loss to Hanoi FC this week at the Hang Day Stadium.

A goal in each half from Brazilian midfielder Hendrio (27th and 74th minute, penalty) gave Hanoi the edge as Cong An then replied with a late, late goal from Leo Artur (90th+10).

However, the loss could not dislodge Cong An from their spot at the top of the table, where their 35 points from 14 matches played saw them opening up the four points over Viettel FC, but who has played a match less.

And this week, Viettel narrowed the gap at the top of the standings following their confident 3-1 away win over Binh Duong FC.

Khuat Van Khang put Viettel into the lead just three minutes in before Phan Nhat Thanh Long replied for Binh Duong six minutes later.

Two further goals from Lucao (42nd minute) and Wesley Nata (80th) gave Viettel the full points.

