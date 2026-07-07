Women’s football season begins with a heated doubleheader as defending two-peat champion Kaya FC-Iloilo trounced reigning four-peat UAAP champion Far Eastern University (FEU), 4-1, while former three-time champion De La Salle University nipped 2016 UAAP champion University of the Philippines (UP), 1-0, on the opening matchday of the 2026 Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Women’s League season at the Adidas Football Park in the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

National team standout and FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup veteran Inday Tolentin sizzled for Kaya, scoring a brace in the second half while veteran Joyce Onrubia and newcomer Jysabella Emmanuella Tolentino added a goal each.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/kaya-trounces-feu-la-salle-nips-up-in-2026-pff-womens-league-opener/

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