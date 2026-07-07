World Rugby working with stakeholders to determine optimal TMO scope and use of technology as a core commitment from Shape of the Game

Fully remote TMO hub debuts with a view to evaluation ahead of possible implementation at future World Rugby events

TMO hub aims to increase speed, consistency and accuracy of decisions, while reducing cost to the game

TMOs to have access to all camera angles independent of broadcast direction as well as innovations such as Hawk-Eye’s split screen and zoom functionality

Innovation couples with direction on new minimum standards for technology providers, operators and broadcasters aimed at reducing delays and increasing accuracy

World Rugby is debuting a remote Television Match Official (TMO) hub at the World Rugby Nations Cup and Junior World Championship events, as new minimum standards in technology provision begin to roll out across the game.

Currently, TMOs and Foul Play Review Officers are on location at matches, using a variety of technologies and set-ups, whereas the TMOs selected for the two competitions will operate from one central World Rugby TMO hub, based in the UK.

The innovation builds on previous remote Foul Play Review Officer locations at Rugby World Cup 2023 and 2025. It reflects World Rugby’s ongoing programme of officiating technology reforms aimed at enhancing on-field outcomes, delivering consistency of service and reducing overall investment for competition organisers.

With Nations Cup matches taking place in the Americas in July and the Junior World Championship underway in Georgia, World Rugby is partnering with Hawk-Eye to deliver the hub at their headquarters in Basingstoke, England. The system will continue to enable the TMO to review all camera angles independent of broadcast direction, supporting greater speed and consistency of decision-making. TMOs will also have access to split screen and zoom technology, making it easier for decisions around scoring and in-touch.

The innovation reflects World Rugby’s commitment to evaluating the optimal scope and use of technology for the TMO, which was a key action from the Shape of the Game meetings in February.

Minimum operator standards

Meanwhile, World Rugby has confirmed that minimum standards that international-level competitions must meet to access Television Match Official (TMO) services will need to be adopted by August 2027. These standards formalise practices undertaken across men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups and World Rugby’s 15s competitions, and competitions are urged to adopt as soon as practically possible.

Under the new standards, competitions must meet criteria designed to support faster, more accurate decision-making, improve consistency, promote cost-efficient operational excellence and enhance fan experience.

Minimum standards (summary)

All camera angles available to broadcast must be made available to the TMO and Foul Play Review Officer (FPRO) Footage being displayed to the referee must come directly from the TMO station and control of what images are being shown must be the responsibility of the TMO TMO and FPRO operators must be properly qualified in line with World Rugby’s recently developed course Technology providers should be able to meet the expected functionality to enable TMOs to review all footage efficiently and thoroughly

These standards have been operational in World Rugby competitions since Rugby World Cup 2015 and recognise that a similar approach across the international game will help to improve the experience for match officials, broadcasters and fans alike.

The announcement follows a review of the international environment conducted by World Rugby in partnership with national unions and competitions. At competition level, World Rugby encourages that some, if not all, of the approaches are applied but there is no requirement for them to do so at this time.

World Rugby Chief of Rugby Mark Robinson said: “The use of officiating technology is one of the most debated areas in our sport. It is important for match officials, teams, competition owners and fans that rugby has a consistent, effective and efficient environment in place that can be trusted to deliver the right outcome without impairing the game flow and experience. These innovations are the first steps in a deep dive review of this area. Not only will they aid on-field outcomes, but significantly they also support cost-effectiveness for the game.”

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