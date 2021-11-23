The M32 World Championships came to an exciting close on Sunday. Eleven teams came from all over the world for 18 races in conditions ranging from 6 to 22 knots on the warm waters of Miami, Florida. When the dust settled, Convexity with helm Don Wilson was able to defend their World Title.

The celebrations were barely over before talk of the next World Championships in October in Cascais, Portugal sprang up. The Sailors are eager to spar with their friends again for the World Title and they are looking forward to even more teams joining them next October.

Convexity smashed the competition with three races to spare. Despite Convexity’s regularity at the top of the podium in the last year, there were some doubts going into this most recent competition. They finished mid-fleet at the National Championships in October and though they improved to second at the Pre-Worlds, they were edged out by Anthony Kotoun on team Catapult. Helm Don Wilson erased those doubts with his commanding win this week. “We just focused on constantly getting better and finding little ways of getting the boat faster.” he said.

Team Catapult, driven this week by Kotoun, finished second. Catapult is usually driven by Joel Ronning, but the rest of the team stepped up to fill his absence this week. “There are some incredible teams here that are well polished and extremely talented and to be able to come and mix it up with them is a wonderful thing.” said Kotoun.

The comeback story of the regatta was Inga From Sweden. “This is my best result ever at any Worlds. I am very happy,” said skipper Richard Goransson. Goransson finished second at the nationals in October, but had an inauspicious start to the World Championships, finding himself in only 6th place after the first day. His team consistently chipped away over the course of the regatta, gaining places every day to finish third overall. “Convexity is a step ahead of us still, but that’s not going to last forever. I hope they all come to cascais.” he said.

This was Ryan McKillen’s first World Championship with his team Surge. “It’s tough,” he said even with a big smile on his face. “A lot of boats on the starting line. It’s pretty unforgiving out there if you don’t get off the line and we didn’t get off the line very well.”

Another fresh face in the class, Bill Ruh with his team Pursuit, showed consistent improvement throughout the regatta. Looking forward to 2022 Ruh said: “If we’re going to continue to strive to move up in the rankings we’re going to have to continue to put the hard work in.” One of the specific things Ruh is looking to improve on is learning the fastest modes of the boat and how they change in different wind conditions. He plans on getting back in the boat in January for the Miami Winter Series.

The World Championships may have finished today, but in between the boat pack-up and the podium celebrations there was palpable anticipation for the coming Miami M32 Winter Series. “If I wasn’t so sore I’d want to do it again tomorrow,” said Ruh. Four weekends of racing are planned throughout January, February, March, and April; the best months to be racing in Miami. It can’t come soon enough.

All results at m32world.com/results/

The perfect Introduction – M32 Demo Boat

The M32 Demo Boat is the perfect way to get introduced to M32 racing in a way that is tailored to your background in racing and other classes. Maybe you have your own racing team and just need a few hints on M32 specifics; or maybe you need help with setting up an M32 experienced crew and start from the beginning with multihull racing.

This is the way most of our class members got introduced to the boat. The most common answer to the question ”Why did you start racing the M32?” has always been, “I tried it, and then I was hooked.” The demo boat will be available at most regattas to give you a chance to join the fun.

m32world.com/demoboat/

