America’s iconic sportscar marque, Corvette, will make a welcome return to the FIA World Endurance Championship for Lone Star Le Mans, round 5 of the WEC’s Season 8, on February 22-23, 2020.

Taking place at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, the addition of Corvette Racing for the 6 Hours of COTA brings the provisional entry list (click HERE for the list) to a total of 31 cars across four categories.

Corvette Racing is, of course, no stranger to the WEC having taken part in four rounds during the 2018-2019 Super Season plus being a stalwart and multiple winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans over many years. The Corvette C8R – in only its second competitive outing of 2020 – will join the LMGTE Pro category alongside AF Corse Ferrari, Aston Martin Racing and Porsche GT Team, with drivers yet to be announced.