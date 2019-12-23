Indonesia have started preparing their squad for the AFF and also the AFC U16 Championship 2020.

Indonesia are one of two teams from ASEAN who have qualified for the AFC U16 Championship 2020 that will be held in Bahrain September. The other is Australia.

The AFF U16 Championship which Indonesia will host in 2020 will be held just prior to the AFC meet.

A total of 24 players were called up by head coach Bima Sakti for the camp that was held in Bekasi.

“We are looking having this centralised training on a monthly basis so that we can monitor the progress of the players. We have to make sure that the players maintain focus,” said Bima.

INDONESIA U16 TRAINING SQUAD

  1. I Made Putra Kaicen, Bali United
  2. Muhammad Asyurah, PSM
  3. Muhammad Hisyam, Persija
  4. Marcell Januar, Bali United
  5. Kadek Arel, Bali United
  6. Ferre Murarri, Bhayangkara FC
  7. Mikael Alfredo, Persipura
  8. Dimas Juliono, Persib
  9. Mochammad Aditya, Borneo FC
  10. Muhammad Faqih, Bhayangkara FC
  11. Alexandro Felix, Barito Putera
  12. Resa Aditya, Tira Persikabo
  13. Ahmad Athallah, SKO Ragunan
  14. Arkhan Fikri, Barito Putera
  15. Marselino Ferdinan, Persebaya
  16. Valeroen, Persib
  17. Aditya Daffa, Barito Putera
  18. Ruy Arianto, Persebaya
  19. Diandra Diaz, Persib
  20. Andhika Dwi, Tira Persikabo
  21. Mochammad Faizal, Persela
  22. Rholy Hizkia, SKO Ragunan
  23. Wahyu Agong, Persebaya
  24. Fiore Rafli, Persija
