Indonesia have started preparing their squad for the AFF and also the AFC U16 Championship 2020.

Indonesia are one of two teams from ASEAN who have qualified for the AFC U16 Championship 2020 that will be held in Bahrain September. The other is Australia.

The AFF U16 Championship which Indonesia will host in 2020 will be held just prior to the AFC meet.

A total of 24 players were called up by head coach Bima Sakti for the camp that was held in Bekasi.

“We are looking having this centralised training on a monthly basis so that we can monitor the progress of the players. We have to make sure that the players maintain focus,” said Bima.

INDONESIA U16 TRAINING SQUAD

I Made Putra Kaicen, Bali United Muhammad Asyurah, PSM Muhammad Hisyam, Persija Marcell Januar, Bali United Kadek Arel, Bali United Ferre Murarri, Bhayangkara FC Mikael Alfredo, Persipura Dimas Juliono, Persib Mochammad Aditya, Borneo FC Muhammad Faqih, Bhayangkara FC Alexandro Felix, Barito Putera Resa Aditya, Tira Persikabo Ahmad Athallah, SKO Ragunan Arkhan Fikri, Barito Putera Marselino Ferdinan, Persebaya Valeroen, Persib Aditya Daffa, Barito Putera Ruy Arianto, Persebaya Diandra Diaz, Persib Andhika Dwi, Tira Persikabo Mochammad Faizal, Persela Rholy Hizkia, SKO Ragunan Wahyu Agong, Persebaya Fiore Rafli, Persija