Vietnam’s talented midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai has turned down the offer to play for J.League side Consadole Sapporo to stay with his current club Hanoi FC.

The V.League 1 champions announced that they had turned down several offers from abroad with Quang Hai firmly decided to stay with Hanoi FC.

Consadole Sapporo have another ASEAN player in their books and he is Thailand’s Chanathip Songkrasin.

In the meantime, striker Nguyen Cong Phuong will leave Sint-Truidense in Belgium’s top-flight Jupiler Pro League to join Ho Chi Minh City FC for the upcoming V-League One 2020.

Ho Chi Minh City FC finished as runners-up in V-League One 2019.