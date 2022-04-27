Mehdi Bennani is back in FIA World Touring Car racing after two years away competing in TCR Europe. He’s joined Comtoyou Team Audi Sport to drive a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS in the upcoming 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The 38-year-old from Morocco brings race-winning pedigree and considerable experience and this is what he’s had to say during his preparations for the season opener at Circuit de Pau-Ville in France from May 7-8.

On returning to WTCR…

“WTCR is the series where I spent most of my career in motorsport, the WTCC before and then WTCR now. It’s a series I know well and now it’s time to see where we are. I spent some good years in TCR Europe but why not come back to a worldwide level and the top series.”

On rejoining Comtoyou…

“We had a fantastic year in 2020 and we have very good memories together, winning the TCR Europe title. I also had good contact with Audi Sport from that season. Every time we were looking how we can develop things together.”

On the second-generation Audi RS 3 LMS…

“The car and the base look very strong and a big difference compared to the old model but in a very good way.”

On 2022 targets…

“My target is to get use, very quickly, to the car because the WTCR is a high level with very tough races. It’s very hard to find the last few tenths you need but I hope to be on this margin very soon to fight for the last tenths compared to the other drivers and I will see what position I will be. Then after I will judge how will be the season. It’s very difficult to say right now what are my targets and my ambitions after only a few hours in the car and the tyres are also new for me. We don’t have much time before the first race, but the team managed to give me all the information and everything they have to help me learn very quickly. Every time it is not easy, not only to drive the car but to be on the limit with the car.”

On watching his rivals from afar…

“For sure I followed the series in the last two years and I think the grid is almost like I left it and all the grid is very strong. It’s very difficult to say one of the drivers on the grid is slower than the other, they are almost one fighting together, all trying to get the win. But to do well, it’s about being consistent and being clean to score a lot of points and you also need a lot of luck, that’s it. But what is nice in WTCR is that you have all the grid always there. You see the grid and you see the top 16 or 17 are within one second. Sometimes you can inverse the grid and the guy who is P16 can be on pole in the next race.”

