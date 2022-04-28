FIFA have announced that they will launch an invitation to tender (ITT) on 28 April 2022 for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in selected territories across Asia. Interested parties will be invited to make an offer in one or more of the following territories: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Korea Republic, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

Further information about the rights being offered, the bid process and the submission of bids will be provided in the ITT.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the ITT can submit a request by email to FWWC23-asia-media-rights@fifa.org.

Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially, becoming the most-watched women’s single-sport event globally. The most recent edition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – attracted a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers, smashing domestic viewing figures in many territories.

The 2023 edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and will take place in nine Host Cities across ten stadiums from 20 July to 20 August 2023. Following the amazing success of the 2019 event, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 32 teams, including more Asian teams than ever before.

China PR, Japan, Korea Republic, the Philippines and Vietnam have all already qualified for the final tournament; Thailand and Chinese Taipei still have a chance to qualify in the playoff tournament for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 early next year.

The tender process will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to achieve FIFA’s overall objectives to deliver high-quality, comprehensive coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ to help accelerate the growth and development of women’s football.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income that is essential to support and develop the game around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward and FIFA Women’s Development Programme. – www.fifa.com #AFF #FIFA

