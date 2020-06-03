With a handful of countries already easing lockdown and allowing sporting activities to be held, the World Health Organization (WHO) have issued guidelines on mass gatherings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the context of Covid-19, mass gatherings are events that could amplify the transmission of the virus and potentially disrupt the host country’s response capacity,” the guidance said.

“Since mass gatherings have substantial political, cultural, social, and economic implications, authorities should assess the importance and necessity of an event and consider the option that it may take place, provided all associated public health risks are adequately addressed and mitigated.”

At the same time too, the WHO admitted that restarting sports or football events also gave employment and boosting psychological well-being.

Among the guidelines that the WHO have suggested are –

Staggering arrivals

Increasing the frequency of transport

Designating seating

Venue capacity could also be adjusted

Limiting duration of events

Provide on-site isolation facilities for people who become sick

These recommendations for organisers include those which have already been placed earlier which includes physical distancing, cough etiquette and hand hygiene practices.