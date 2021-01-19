It will be D-Day or Decision Day for 2020 Shopee Liga 1 when the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) Executive Committee meets later today to decide on its fate.

With the league having been postponed since March last year and where efforts to get back into action have been hindered by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the decision has to be made on whether to continue the league or to cancel it altogether.

It seemed that clubs from both Liga 1 and Liga 2 have expressed their desire in a virtual meeting for the cancellation of the 2020 season and to replace it with 2021 instead.

“The Exco meeting will be held virtually with the fate of Liga 1, Liga 2, and also Liga 3 competitions to be discussed,” said Yunus Nusi, the General Secretary of PSSI.

“Other than that, the Exco meeting will also discuss matters related to the 2021 PSSI Congress.”

Like this: Like Loading...