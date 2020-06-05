Red Bull KTM Factory rider Matthias Walkner will join Alex for this weekend’s Virtual Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the seventh and penultimate round of the F1 Esports Virtual GP Series.

The 33-year-old Austrian rally bike rider and Red Bull athlete is a former MX3 Motocross World Champion and won the prestigious 2018 Dakar Rally on two wheels. There are just a couple of subtle differences compared with this weekend’s Virtual GP; the race will last considerably less than 14 days, it will be on asphalt instead of sand and rocks, and it’s in a car as opposed to a bike.

However, this doesn’t phase him at all, “I’m super excited and I’m really looking forward to racing in this weekend’s Virtual GP. Even on the simulator, the pace is crazy fast so I can’t even imagine how it must feel in reality and my biggest respect goes to all the F1 drivers. I hope I can face the challenge, I’m not sure if I’m fast enough to not mess up completely but I’ll try my best and it will be fun for sure.”

Alex, meanwhile, looks to recover from a disappointing Monaco race last time out and get back on the virtual podium in Baku.

You can watch Matthias and Alex in action this Sunday 7 June from 18:00 BST with the F1 Esports Pro Exhibition Race kicking off one hour earlier at 17:00.