World Rugby has confirmed the tournament window dates for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2031, marking a major milestone for the first tournament on U.S. soil. The event will kick off on the weekend of 3-5 October, with the final on the weekend of 14-16 November.

The announcement marks a landmark moment for event preparations. Confirmation of the dates builds on growing momentum and excitement following the appointment of leading sports executive Megan Rose as Managing Director and record-breaking match attendances across U.S. cities in 2026.

By this time next year, the U.S. will hold the hosting baton. A pivotal 2027 will see detailed host city evaluation conclude ahead of an announcement in early 2028, alongside another bumper year of fixtures on U.S. soil. The U.S. Eagles will also return to the Men’s Rugby World Cup for the first time since 2019 as World Rugby Nations Cup champions.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2031 Managing Director, Megan Rose said: “These dates give everyone a clear milestone on the road to 2031. For fans across the U.S. it is a moment to mark on the calendar. For prospective host cities, it is a focus for planning. For teams, it is a stage to aspire to – the most ambitious men’s Rugby World Cup to date, and the first on U.S. soil.

“These dates set a U.S Rugby World Cup up for success, balancing stadium availability and playing conditions with opportunities to maximise attendance, engagement and commercial revenue. They follow detailed consultation with major international and U.S. sports organisations, stadium operators and the rugby community. We can now accelerate discussions with prospective hosts.

“For U.S. cities, this is an exciting opportunity to bring one of the biggest global sports events to their communities. Cities and venue owners engaged in the process recognise the enormous potential to deliver significant social, sporting and economic benefits, inspire civic pride and showcase their cities to the world.

“There is also mutual enthusiasm for working with NFL and MLS venues. Staging the tournament a few weeks after the NFL’s opening weekend creates opportunities around stadium availability, fan access and revenue generation, and we look forward to exploring those with venue owners.”

The final city selection will be made in early 2028.

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