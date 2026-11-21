From a title-winning position with a lap and a half to go, the #93 DNFs to see the 2026 title race roll into Sunday at the Portuguese GP

We were a lap and a half away from crowning our 2026 World Champion. But in MotoGP, nothing is ever over until it’s over. The title fight, which remains a three-horse race, rolls into Sunday at the Repsol Grand Prix of Portugal after Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) crashes out of P3, a championship-winning position, in an extraordinary Tissot Sprint.

The winner? Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing). For the first time this season, the Italian claims Saturday gold to remain in title contention, while it was Raul Fernandez (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP) and Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) joining the Noale factory star on the Sprint rostrum.

Meanwhile, Jorge Martin (Aprilia Racing) crossed the line in P5 to bring himself five points closer to Marc Marquez going into Sunday’s Grand Prix, with the gap now at 55 to the #89, and 62 to Bezzecchi. The odds remain firmly in the favour of the red corner, but that goes to show you should never assume anything in MotoGP until that chequered flag.

And with today’s results, the Noale squad can celebrate as Aprilia Racing clinch the 2026 Teams’ Championship. Congratulations to everyone involved!

THE START: BEZ HOLESHOTS, RAUL POUNCES

Tension? Palpable. The weather? Unpredictable. With rain looming and a World Championship on the line, the most anticipated of Tissot Sprints fired into life in the dry conditions with Bezzecchi grabbing the holeshot from pole. Marc Marquez lost P2 to Fernandez, with Martin getting ultra-aggressive in the opening few corners to try and gain some crucial places – the #89 eventually remaining in P7, before Martin got past Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) at Turn 1 on Lap 2.

MM93 FENDS OFF THE THREAT

Up the road, Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) saw a gap and launched an attack on Marc Marquez at Turn 3, but it wasn’t a move that stuck because the latter held it around the outside, meaning Marquez had the inside line for Turn 4. P3 remained in the hands of Marc Marquez.

By the end of Lap 3, Bezzecchi and Fernandez were over two seconds up the road from Marc Marquez, who now had Alex Marquez right behind him. In other words, the perfect wingman. However, Di Giannantonio, Acosta, and Martin were line astern. As things stood, Marc Marquez was in a title-winning position, with Martin P7. If Marc Marquez was to finish in P3, Martin would need P4.

TITLE-WINNING POSITION TO THE GRAVEL

As the riders clocked onto Lap 7, it was as you were. Alex Marquez, understandably, wasn’t trying to pass Marc Marquez, with Di Giannantonio not close enough to try and overtake the sky-blue Ducati. Instead, Acosta and Martin were looking impatient.

Sure enough, Lap 8 saw Acosta lunge up the inside of Di Giannantonio at Turn 3, and taking profit was Martin. Acosta and Martin moved up to P5 and P6, but now, Alex Marquez, in that magical P4 place for Martin, was 0.7s up the road.

Three to go. Marc Marquez remained in a comfortable P3, with Martin facing a mountain to climb if the 2024 World Champion wanted to take the championship fight to at least Sunday’s Grand Prix.

That comfortable P3 we were on about? Not anymore. Turn 7 saw the World Championship leader, Marc Marquez, crash as the rain began to intensify in parts of the circuit. Can you believe it? One and a half laps away from a famous eighth MotoGP championship title. All under control. MotoGP at its pulsating, unpredictable best. It’s never over until it’s over in this game.

THE SATURDAY POINTS SCORERS & APRILIA CLINCH TEAMS’ TITLE

That’s the line Aprilia will be singing today. Bezzecchi’s dominant Sprint win keeps the Italian’s title hopes alive; that’s his first Saturday gold medal since the 2025 Australian Grand Prix, as Fernandez comes home in P2 to make it an Aprilia 1-2 and see the Spaniard earn a first Sprint podium since Assen.

Amid all the late drama, Alex Marquez fended off Acosta, Martin, Ai Ogura (SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team) and Di Giannantonio to collect a bronze medal, with Martin’s P5 seeing the rider second in the title chase sit 55 points away from Marc Marquez.

Make no mistake, the seven-time MotoGP World Champion remains in full control of this title race, but as we saw first-hand today. It’s never over until it’s over. Aprilia, with Martin and Bezzecchi, are still in title contention.

The maths? Marc Marquez will be World Champion on Sunday afternoon if he loses fewer than 19 points to Martin – unless he fails to score and Bezzecchi wins the GP.

Taking the final two Sprint points in a dramatic Portimao 12-lap race were Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Iker Lecuona (Ducati Lenovo Team), as we now strap in for match point Sunday at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

COMING UP: MATCH POINT SUNDAY IN PORTUGAL

Marc Marquez. Jorge Martin. Marco Bezzecchi. Three riders still in contention. An eighth MotoGP title on the line for the #93. See you tomorrow.

MotoGP Tissot Sprint results from Portugal!

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