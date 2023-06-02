Sergio Jamur de Souza was an instant hit in his debut for Pahang Rangers FC with the 32-year-old just needing nine minutes to score his first goal in the Malaysia Premier Futsal League (MPFL) 2023.

The Brazilian, who was a replacement for compatriot Matheus Augusto Gonzales, scored the second goal for Pahang Rangers in a 5-2 thrashing of Kedah FC in an MPFL tie the previous week.

And then at home in Kuantan a few days earlier, De Souza created an assist and scored a goal in Pahang Rangers’ 7-2 win over ATM.

“I just want to give my best for the team and help them realise their desire to be the league champions for the first time ever,” said De Souza.

Added Pahang Rangers head coach Gerard Casas: “I am happy that he is quick to adapt to the team. Of course, he still needs time to understand team tactics and the way we play, but he is working hard to improve day by day.”

De Souza had previously played for Spanish club Levante UD where before joining Pahang Rangers, he had also played in the China Futsal League.

The MPFL 2023 resumes tomorrow.

